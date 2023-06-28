The ban on students wearing black attire to participate in the graduation ceremony of Salem Periyar University, which will be attended by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, has caused controversy, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Although the university administration has announced that the ban has been imposed following a police alert, the Salem city police have denied this.

According to the sources, the 21st convocation of Salem Periyar University will be held today, Wednesday, June 28. The event will be presided over by TN Governor RN Ravi. TN Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and others will also participate.

In this context, the university administration has banned students from wearing black to participate in the graduation ceremony.

University Registrar K Thangavelu, in a circular, said, "Based on the instruction of Salem police, all those invited to attend the graduation ceremony should ensure that they wear non-black attire. Avoid carrying cell phones."

But the Salem city police denied this.

"Salem City Police Commissioner B Vijayakumari reviewed the security arrangements at Periyar University ahead of the graduation ceremony. But she did not give any such instructions to the university administration. Also, no one issued any instructions on behalf of the Salem city police" a higher officer of Salem city police said.

Earlier, Kolathur Mani, President of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), in an announcement, said, "A black flag demonstration will be held in Salem on Wednesday to protest against Governor RN Ravi who is an obstacle to the welfare and progress of Tamil Nadu. The protest will carry the slogan of 'Go back'. So all like-minded people should participate in this."

"This circular was made to prevent the protesters from entering the graduation ceremony along with the students. This was issued after the police gave verbal instructions," officials of the University Registrar's office said.

However, this incident has sparked new controversies while there are already various differences of opinion between the TN government and the governor."As many as 53,625 students from colleges in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts under the nuiversity will graduate through this convocation ceremony. In addition, 1,076 students from departments of the university and 6,415 students from distance education will graduate," sources said.