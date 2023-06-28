Both open distance learning (ODL) and online courses are mostly preferred by professionals engaged in regular jobs who wish to boost their knowledge or skills for a boost in their careers. As the courses are self-paced and can be finished at convenience, they allow people to learn and earn at the same time. "I was working as a Navy Officer and wanted to finish my BCA and MCA," says Priya Raj, who is currently enrolled at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Jamshedpur, stating her reasons for choosing the distance mode.

Adarsh S, Research Scientist and Convener, Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), which comes under Digital University Kerala, says that students enrolled with them include both freshers and experienced individuals, who seek to understand the booming fields of blockchain and crypto better. KBA also provides them the opportunity to work remotely with top companies for a short period of time, in order to gain experience. "Few students also seek opportunities to work abroad in countries like US and Canada, for which they enroll in these courses," he says.

Dr Yusuf Khan, Director of the Training and Placement Cell at Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, adds that these courses are helpful for women who are either looking to restart their careers or want to engage themselves intellectually while being at home. "They are also chosen by government employees who are seeking promotions," he tells.

Financial restraints

Moreover, financial constraints push many to prefer continuing their studies while earning a stable income. Once more, the pandemic contributed to the situation, as it ushered in great financial instability among many households forcing people to take up employment. "The fee is much less than that of regular courses," says Fariz KK, a student from IGNOU, Kerala.

Preparation for exams is another reason students choose ODL and online modes. Subhranshu Mishra, a UPSC aspirant who completed his master's degree from IGNOU, Bhubaneswar, says, "I wanted to devote most of my time to prepare, without being worried about obtaining a PG degree. I also wanted to avail the IGNOU materials which are very good for optional subjects. They are prepared by the best of professors after reference from many books and are self-explanatory while not compromising on the knowledge of the subject."

Health issues

These flexible courses also permit students with health issues and injuries to continue their education hassle-free. Amogha Arvana, a student from IGNOU, Hyderabad, who met with a spinal cord injury a couple of years ago, explains that he had to invest a lot of time on his health, and had physiotherapy sessions to attend.

"Though I was accepted into the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad, the campus was located on the outskirts of the city and there were no hostel facilities. I did not think it practical to compromise on my health and travel all the way to study a course when I was getting to study it through the distance mode," he says.

No limits

Additionally, Professor Uma Shankar, Principal of Delhi University's (DU) School of Open Learning (SOL), emphasises that these courses are not bound by age limits or strict qualification requirements, making them more accessible. "Anyone can pursue these courses. Even professors, researchers and teachers opt for them. Recently, online courses were started for farmers," he elaborates.

Speaking further, an official from the BR Ambedkar Open University (BROU), Hyderabad, on the condition of anonymity, notes that in addition to online and offline classes, their lessons are offered through the state government portal, YouTube, Doordarshan and All India Radio as well to increase accessibility.

Thus, online and ODL courses become a boon for students from remote areas who find it difficult to obtain an education in a good college or face travel setbacks.