It is after two long years that the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will be organising the High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary examination, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The examination dates are from July 2 to 8 and 1,311 HSC candidates and 8,915 State Open School Certificate (SOSC) students have registered and filled up forms to appear for the supplementary examination from May 26, 2023 to June 1, 2023.

Across the state, the BSE will set up 80 examination centres across Odisha.

"The admit cards of the Supplementary HSC and SOSC examination are available in BSE website www.bseodisha.ac.in. The Head of the institutions shall download the admit cards and distribute the same to the candidates," stated a press release of BSE on Tuesday, June 27.

The last time the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) exam was conducted was in the year 2020. As many as 22,649 students failed in the exam conducted across 153 exam centres.

Due to COVID, supplementary exams couldn't be conducted in 2021 and 2022 thus, an alternative assessment method was adopted for the same.

Now that the pandemic has concluded, BSE has fallen back on its old pattern of one single final test with half-yearly exams and supplementary exams, as it was held earlier.