Students of Sri Jagannath Bata Goswain UP School of Turukha village under Tirtol block were served their midday meal under a tree instead of inside their school building. Regarding the same, an inquiry will be undertaken by Collector of Jagatsinghpur, district education officer and district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, as directed by Chairperson, Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Mandakini Kar, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

From the past one week, students from the school were having their midday meals under the tree, stated reports.

It may be noted that the school's infrastructure is dilptated and the asbestos roof has suffered some damages. There are Classes up to VII and about 45 students in the school.

It was the allegation of the local residents that the veranda was used as a parking area, where school teachers stationed their motorcycles and students were made to eat the midday meal under the tree.

Manasi Prava Satpathy, Headmistress of the school, said that for the safety of the children in the context of the damaged asbestos roof, they did not want their children to sit inside. Which is why midday meals were served out in the open, she claimed.