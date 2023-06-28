The first batch of postgraduation students of Khallikote University, Odisha, which is set to pass out in a few days, are to receive their original certificates only after the university gets recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 2(F) of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. The university, for the time being, will provide the students with provisional pass certificates and mark sheets for all semesters, reports The New Indian Express.

Formed in 2021 in Brahmapur, Odisha, Khallikote University is yet to get recognition under sections 2(f) and 12(b) of the UGC Act. UGC norms dictate that every university established by a State or Central act has to be recognised by the UGC in accordance with the regulations made under the act.

Process delayed

The recognition process of the unitary university has been delayed, despite submitting its papers to the UGC soon after its formation in 2021, seeking recognition under section 2(f) of the UGC Act. According to sources, the application file of the university is currently pending clearance at the UGC secretary level. The UGC had also recently written to the university and Higher Education department to seek clarification on the university's status.

Students have even started to question the authenticity of the university, as it is still not listed under the state universities of Odisha on the UGC website. They also fear that without UGC recognition, their certificates might hinder their chances of admission to higher degrees and competitive examinations.

VC speaks

However, PK Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor of Khallikote University, reassured students that the delay in the provision of original certificates will not impact their further studies, as the university has been formed by the state government and there is a gazette notification in this regard.

The university controller of examinations has even readied all the necessary certificates and grade sheets for the students, and they will be provided to them once the academic session ends, clarified Mohanty.

"We are hopeful of getting the 2(f) recognition soon and after that, the original degree certificates will be prepared with the name of the university, its logo and act and statutes under which the university has been formed," he said.