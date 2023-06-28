'It is difficult to balance modesty and religion with hospital dress codes,' the aggrieved doctors say. | Pic: EdexLive

Expressing concern over not being allowed to wear hijab inside operation theatres, a group of female Muslim MBBS students from the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram sought permission to be able to wear long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods for operations at the earliest.

A woman medico from the 2020 batch wrote to principal Dr Linnette J Morris on June 26, Monday, bringing the matter to her notice. Six other woman medical students from various batches of the college also signed the request letter.

The students, in the letter, complained about not being allowed to cover their heads inside the operation theatre, according to PTI.

"According to our religious belief, wearing hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances," they said.

They also said that Hijab-wearing Muslims have a difficult time finding a balance between donning compliant religious attire and maintaining modesty while complying with hospital and operation room regulations.

Further, the students even cited clothing options that can be used based on what hospital personnel in other parts of the world follow.

"Long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods are available, which allow us to maintain sterile precautions as well as our hijab," they said. The women urged the principal to look into the matter and grant them permission to wear the same in operation theatres at the earliest.

The management’s response

The principal, Dr Morris, confirmed the reception of the letter.

Dr Morris further said that she explained the need to follow the prescribed precautionary measures inside the operation theatres and the importance of adhering to the contemporary globally accepted dress codes.

The operation theatre is a highly sterile zone, in which the health and safety of patients are of utmost priority, she said.

The principal stated that it is not practicable to wear long sleeve coats inside the operating rooms since multiple rounds of scrub-up (washing up to the elbow with flowing water while performing or aiding in an operation) are involved.

She said that it is a well-known and globally accepted practice and procedure within the operating room.

"We cannot simply cross over the existing procedures and practices inside operation theatres. I explained to them all the problems involved in it," the principal told PTI.

However, the principal did assure the students that she would form a committee of surgeons to look into the matter and address their concerns.

"There is an infection control team comprising the staff nurse, microbiologist, and all. I told the students that we would discuss the pros and cons of the matter and let them know about the final outcome," she said.

The college principal, who is an anaesthetist by profession, maintained that the safety of patients cannot be compromised.