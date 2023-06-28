The registration and choice process for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2023 will conclude today, June 28.

Students who seek admission into top engineering institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) or other government colleges are required to register on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in, before 5 pm today.

The results for JEE Advanced 2023 were released on Sunday, June 18 and the registration process for JoSAA counselling 2023 began on June 19.

Moreover, yesterday, JoSAA also released the second mock allotment list, which is only indicative and is not used for the actual admission process.

This year, a total of 1,80,372 students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination, out of which, 43,773 have cleared the entrance examination for IITs and NITs across India, said a report by Hindustan Times.

If you haven't registered for the JoSAA counselling yet, follow these steps:

1) Log in to the official website, josaa.nic.in

2) Under the candidates activity, go to 'registration' link.

3) Give the required information and log in

4) Enter all the necessary information and register for JoSAA counselling 2023

5) Fill in and lock your choices

Next, the first allotment list is scheduled to be released by JoSAA on Friday, June 30 at 10 am. Online reporting, which includes fee payment and uploading documents, for the first round is to be completed by July 4.

This year, the counselling process will be completed in six phases followed by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) counselling.

Students can check the complete schedule on the JoSAA website