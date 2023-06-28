K Vidya, the former leader of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) who stands accused of forging teaching experience certificates, has admitted to forging documents to get a job, said Nileshwar police. This confession is part of a statement she gave before Nileshwar police with respect to the case in which she had forged experience certificates, in order to secure a job at the Government Arts and Science College, Karindalam.

At the time of the interview, she had allegedly submitted two experience certificates to the college. She also told the college that she was employed as a Malayalam guest lecturer at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, between 2018 and 2019, and 2020 and 2021.

The New Indian Express reports that Vidya then taught at the Government Arts and Science College, Karindalam, from June 2022 to March 2023, after clearing the interview.

Clarifications sought

Allegedly, Vidya submitted the same forged certificates at the Rajeev Gandhi Memorial Government College, Attappadi. After doubts emerged regarding the authenticity of the certificates, the authorities of Rajeev Gandhi Memorial Government College sent them to Maharaja's College for verification and were informed that they were forged. Additionally, Maharaja's College authorities also clarified that they had not hired a guest lecturer for the past 10 years.

After this revelation, the Government Arts and Science College authorities in Karindalam also wrote to Maharaja's College, requesting a check on Vidya's experience certificate submitted in 2022. A complaint was filed against Vidya by Government Arts and Science College principal-in-charge Jaison V Joseph with the Nileshwar police after the issue turned controversial. Cases were also filed against Vidya by Rajeev Gandhi Memorial Government College with the Agali police, and Maharaja's College with the Kochi Central Police.

These three FIRs against her in three police stations made Vidya, an alumnus of Maharaja's College, go into hiding.

What Vidya said

Vidya allegedly admitted to forging the certificates to gain an advantage over other applicants, the majority of whom had the same credentials, according to Nileshwar police. She claimed to have forged the certificates all by herself when she was in Kochi, without any assistance.

Nileshwar police produced Vidya before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court - II in Hosdurg after her statement had been recorded. She was granted interim bail and was asked to appear before the investigating officer on June 28 and 29. The court will take up the bail plea on June 30.