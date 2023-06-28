The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, Telangana, on Tuesday, June 27, issued a clarification stating that the term of its current Vice-Chancellro Prof E Suresh Kumar is being extended until a successor is appointed and the successor assumes office.

The clarification came in light of the rumours about Prof E Suresh Kumar's tenure coming to an end. It had come to the notice of the central university that there were rumours being spread that the term of the current VC has concluded. It condemned all such baseless rumours and allegations.

"It indicates that some disgruntled elements and people with vested interests are trying to create such propaganda against the university and the Vice Chancellor. Necessary steps would be initiated by the university to take action against such elements," the press release stated.

"Communication dated June 15, 2022 received by the university from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, clearly states that the present Vice Chancellor whose tenure was suppose to be expired on June 23, 2022 can continue in office till his successor is appointed," a communique shared by the press relation officer of the central university stated.

Via the press release, it was also explained that when it comes to the extension of tenure or appointment of a new VC to a central university, it is not about politics or public debate.