On the first day of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (DU SOL) internal assessments, the students faced multiple issues due to website crashes and other technical glitches.

Student group Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) called out the varsity administration, saying that it is "apathetic" to students' requirements.

“Due to the ineptitude of the SOL administration, the students faced huge problems such as the crashing of the website, the downing of server due to mismanagement of the SOL administration, inability to log in to the portal, and late login among others,” said Bhim Kumar, Member, Delhi State Committee, KYS, in a press statement.

The association further added that the students were unable to log in even after multiple attempts.

“The students were not able to finish their exams on time or were not able to write their answers at all. The mismanagement of the SOL administration has put the future of lakhs of students in trouble,” the statement added.

Delay in results, other issues

Apart from this, the students also complained that despite the commencement of second-semester internal assessment exams for SOL students, results for the first semester are yet to be declared.

Moreover, majority of the students have not been provided complete study materials, said KYS.

“The materials are full of errors related to grammar, sentence formation, wrong spellings of the names of historical figures, and factually incorrect information among others. Also, the materials have no information about the syllabus, structure of the programme/course, credits, the persons who have created the study material, etc. In such a situation, the students do not even know the basic structure of their course,” added Bhim Kumar.

The students group has demanded that internal assessment exams be conducted with complete preparation and that all those who have been unable to appear in the exams be provided with another chance to write their exams.

Apart from this, they have also demanded printed and complete study materials to be distributed immediately to students of all years and continuation of weekly academic counselling sessions until the whole syllabus is covered.