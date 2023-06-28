This allocation would help DU colleges manage financial mismanagement better, says Atishi. | Pic: EdexLive

The Delhi Government, in a move to mitigate the impact of the financial mismanagement in colleges affiliated to Delhi University, has released Rs 100 crore for 12 such government colleges, said Delhi Education Minister Atishi today, June 28, reports PTI.

"There has been certain financial mismanagement in the government colleges in the last few years. We think teachers and students shouldn't suffer because of this. Keeping their welfare in mind, a fund of Rs 100 crore is being released to these 12 colleges," Atishi said.

After Arvind Kejriwal came to power in the state, the budget for education in the national capital has increased three-fold and four new colleges have been built, Atishi further said.

"One-fourth of the assembly budget is always sanctioned for education purposes in Delhi. Four new universities have been opened and there are 12 Delhi government colleges here. Ever since the AAP government came to power, funds to these colleges have increased three-fold," she said.

More about DU

Founded in 1922 via an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly, Delhi University is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission.

To recollect, Delhi University is celebrating a year-long celebration marking the centenary year of the university, which began on May 1, 2022, in which several events were organised. The centenary celebrations were launched on May 1, 2022, on the occasion of the university's Foundation Day.