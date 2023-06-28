The Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme was launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today, June 28 for the fourth year at Kurupam in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Under this scheme, 43 lakh beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of Rs 6,393 crore directly deposited into their bank accounts, reports PTI.

Amma Vodi will be distributed in all the mandals of Andhra Pradesh across a period of 10 days, benefiting more than 83 lakh students studying in Classes I to XII across the state.

“Your child's government has moved forward with the determination to see that our children rule this world. As part of this aim, I'm executing this Amma Vodi scheme from here,” said Reddy.

The Amma Vodi programme also offers Rs 15,000 in financial aid to qualified mothers who enroll their children in school to cover the costs of tuition.

Under the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, the state has credited a total of Rs 26,067 crore, including the Rs 6,393 crore disbursal that was started today.

The CM addressed the mothers of these lakhs of students as his sisters and thanked them for fostering education by enrolling their children in school.

Reddy further claimed that his government has removed prejudice between public schools and private schools, notably by compelling the latter to compete with the former, through a variety of education-related policies.