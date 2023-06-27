In the light of increasing number of students dying by suicide, Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, pointed out that there is a dire need for student counselling.

The governor was speaking at Raj Bhavan, where the third conference of all the universities' vice-chancellor (VC) was being held. She mentioned that though the state had good professors and students with talent, when it comes to rankings, Telangana was still lagging behind, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Dr Soundararajan did appreciate a few universities that had come through when it comes to the progress on the agenda of the previous year's conference. She advised VCs to encourage youngsters to involve themselves in G20 and Youth 20 conferences.

"Due to the inputs from UGC, academics and other universities, I was not able to endorse the common recruitment board Bill. The same has been sent to Rashtrapati for endorsement with my concerns," she said.

In conclusion, the governor expressed hope that all the universities will strive to meet the requirements of the students, innovate in various fields and will apply technology to facilitate processes like teaching and admissions as well.

"From now on the chancellor's award will be given to best practices in each university and academic activities in all universities," the governor declared.

All VCs who were present made presentations of the progress made in the context of the agenda points of the year 2022's conference.