The Students' Federation of India (SFI) Delhi, has been leading a movement to advocate for improved transportation services in university and student residential areas of Delhi. Additionally, they are advocating for the revival of U-Special Buses, a service specifically designed to cater to the transportation needs of students.

To kick start their campaign, the student organisation took to Instagram to announce a survey aimed at gathering data and opinions from students and residents about their commuting experiences and the challenges they face while travelling within the city.

The Instagram post states, “We are conducting this survey to suggest concrete changes required in transportation to the Delhi Govt. Fill the survey form and join the campaign.” Through this survey, individuals have the opportunity to voice their concerns and provide recommendations regarding transportation in Delhi.

This move by SFI Delhi echoes a similar demonstration conducted by SFI activists in Shimla colleges back in 2019. During that time, the SFI activists stood in support of various demands, including the restoration of direct elections to the Students' Central Association (SCA), the provision of bus facilities for college students, the establishment of a bus pass counter at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), and the recruitment of teachers to fill vacant positions at the university.