Leader of CPI Parliamentary Group, Secretary of National Council and Member of Parliament from Kerala, Binoy Viswam, wrote to Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar urging him to address the concerns at South Asian University (SAU). This includes the suspension of four professors citing "allegations of misconduct". Additionally, a varsity student, Apoorva Yarabahally had registered a sexual harassment complaint against a professor from the Faculty of Law.

Reacting to this, the MP said, "The South Asian University was formed with the high ideals of integrating our neighbouring SAAKC countries. However, recent developments at this institute of higher learning and the authoritarian stance of the SAU administration have tarnished its motto of 'Knowledge Without Borders' by instituting punitive borders among the faculty and students."

"The high-handedness of SAU administration is gaining notoriety in international circles. Their unjust treatment of students last year was raised by me in Parliament and you assured that efforts will be made to found amicable solution to the issues of SAU, including that of academic freedom. This legally untenable and highly undemocratic suspension of faculty is alarming in that background," the letter added.

Further, the MP urged the MEA to prevail upon the administration to revoke this authoritarian decree and make efforts through SAARC to address the multiple concerns plaguing SAU. "The conduct of SAU administration is undignified as a host, at a time when India issuing the G20 summit. I hope that these issues will end your urgent attention," he stressed.