The National Medical Commission (NMC) conducted a webinar with all the final-year MBBS students and medical college faculties regarding the new National Exit Test (NExT) today, June 27. The webinar, held from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm, was addressed by the Chairman of NMC and provided important information about the exam, including its objectives, proposed schedule and mock practice tests.

The tentative schedule of exam

The NExT exam, which will be conducted by the All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), is tentatively scheduled to be held in November of this year for the 2019 MBBS batch. Subsequent exams will be held twice a year, in May and November, with the results expected in June and December, respectively.

Internships are scheduled to start in January and July, and they will be completed within the following year during the same month. NExT 2 will be held in June and December, with the results announced by the end of the same month. Additionally, a NExT Step 2 supplementary exam is planned for September and March, and postgraduate (PG) admissions will take place between May and June.

Mock practice test

To help candidates prepare for the NExT exam, mock practice tests will be conducted starting from July 28, 2023. Registration for these tests will begin on June 28, and only final-year MBBS students in medical colleges are eligible to participate. The aim of these tests is to familiarise prospective candidates with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) software interface and the examination centre's process flow, as stated by the NMC during the webinar.

Proposed time-schedule

The proposed time-schedule for NExT Step 1 includes three hours for Medicine and allied subjects, followed by a two-hour break, and then one and a half hours for Pediatrics. The subsequent day is a rest day without any exams. The day after that is scheduled for three hours of Surgery and allied subjects, followed by a two-hour break, and then one and a half hours for Otorhinolaryngology. Another day of break follows, followed by three hours for Obstetrics and Gynecology, a two-hour break, and finally, one and a half hours for Ophthalmology.

Objective of the exam

In addition to discussing schedules and practice tests, the webinar also outlined the objectives of NExT Step 1. The exam aims to be a comprehensive computer-based examination consisting of high-quality multiple-choice questions (MCQs). It ensures objectivity, nationwide delivery and conduction with robust fidelity in a secure manner. The MCQ items will address higher domains of knowledge aligned with the competencies expected of an Indian medical graduate or a graduate practising modern medicine, particularly in India.