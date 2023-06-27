National Medical Commission (NMC) conducted a webinar on NExT (National Exit Test) today at 2.30 pm for all medical colleges and final-year MBBS students. Although the notice for the same said the webinar has been arranged in order to eliminate apprehensions and stress built around the proposed examination, did it actually clear the apprehensions? Let's get to experts' opinions on this...

A career consultant and analyst, Jayaprakash Gandhi, feels the students are worried and there are apprehensions about the exam as the in-depth details have not been disclosed yet. Establishing his point, he said, "The medical council should give in-depth details which include exam pattern and so on."

Mock tests to the rescue?

"Although it is a good move to include mock tests, it is beneficial only to a certain level. There should be transparency regarding paper patterns," adds Gandhi. Further, he suggests that students must be aware of where they are going wrong and why they were awarded fewer or more marks. "For this, those who are evaluating the mock test should give a small report/note on where they went wrong," he suggests.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Junior Doctors Network (JDN) National Standing Committee member, Dr Karan Juneja, questions, "Tomorrow they are opening the registration and one day prior they say, 'Let's discuss in a webinar'. What can be discussed in a one-way webinar?"

The webinar was just conducted for formality's sake and it was one-sided. Many students had clarification to make but they were not given a chance, he said.

Medical education counsellor and NEET expert Gaurav Tyagi feels that with the mock test, candidates will get a taste of the exam and understand its level of toughness and what kind of questions will be asked. Further, he assures that there is no confusion about any aspect as the commission has disclosed all the details clearly.

Exam schedule and pattern

Since the exam is conducted twice a year, does the schedule look tight for students? Tyagi opines, "It's manageable and this will be a good chance for them as it is being conducted twice." On the contrary, Gandhi said, "From the students' point of view, the schedule is going to be tight."

"However, the exam is going to be challenging for the first batch of candidates and more challenging for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) candidates," he adds.

When asked why would it be more challenging for FMGs, he highlights the difference in programmes which are practical and clinically oriented. The pass percentage of FMGs is decreasing because the students lack proper interaction and gain comparatively lesser exposure to clinical training, especially in OPD (Out Patient Department), Gandhi highlights.



Although there is some uncertainty regarding the exact date of the first NExT exam, Dr. Datta from AIIMS Delhi mentioned on Twitter that the date has not been disclosed yet. However, he emphasised the significance of starting the exam before January 2024, as the AIIMS internship program commences in January and requires interns from the 2019 batch. Dr. Datta stated, "Fact is that Internship in AIIMS starts in January. And they will need interns. Batch of 2019 has to give NEXT 1 before January 2024. Otherwise NEXT doesn't make any sense if it doesn't start for all 2k19 folks!"

Delayed awareness?

Dr Karan Juneja from IMA opines, "It’s against the principle of natural justice to implement an entirely new process retrospectively on those students who knew nothing about NExT when they got admission in 2019." Gandhi is of a similar view that students should be made aware of this in the second year itself as they will be inching towards choosing their specifications in the last two years of MBBS.

Another point raised by the IMA representative was that the fourth-year clinical process has already begun and is going on, wherein, they mainly prepare for theoretical patterns. So, the pattern of the NExT exam which is MCQs will be very difficult for them. Moreover, now the exam is being held for three days with a day's gap in between. This requires a candidate to stay at the centre for five days, even this concern has to be looked into, he stressed.

IMA questions

Indian Medical Association (IMA) raised a couple of questions and sought clarifications:

1. Students of the 2019 batch have already appeared in ENT, OPHTHALMO. Why should they appear for the exam again for these subjects?



2. In many medical colleges, the session of the final year has started late, meaning in April or May; how can these students appear in this exam without getting sufficient time for preparations?



3. Rule 2.2(3).111 states If a student re-appears in NExT to improve his score then an average score of his previous three scores will be considered. Dr Karan Juneja suggests that an average of the candidates' best score should be considered



4. According to clause 2.1(.(xi) of the draft notification, a student can not appear in NExT 1 again to improve his/her score one year after completion of the internship; the clause is extremely unfair



5. MBBS course schedule of the 2019 batch was not organised as per NExT. Final MBBS part 2 getting only 12 months. The schedule recently announced for the 2022 batch is actually as per NExT. So ideally, NExT should be implemented from the 2022 batch

Twitter reactions

Dr Tanmoy Dey, Medical officer activist | @drtanmoydey07: There are lakhs of Medical Officers working in Govt Hospitals mainly in rural areas for service quota. So how they gonna appear in 6 days exam? Hospitals can't be closed for 6 days.



Dr Meet Ghonia, pursuing Respiratory Medicine at NITRD, New Delhi | @DrMeet_Ghonia: Why NExT - 1 for Batch 2019 in November -2023 isn't logical?



Some reasons :

1) NEET PG 2024 will be there and Counselling for same will be completed by June/July of 2024. Admission in PG Courses for 2024 is through NEET PG only. (If NMC will conduct NExT 1 in November - 2023, then Counselling after 1 year in November - 2024 isn't possible as NEET & NEXT Counselling process won't overlap in same year)



2) If NMC will conduct NExT - 1 in November 2023 then Students of more than 50% Medical Colleges across India can't give it as they aren't completing their Final Year by December 2023.



3) As per this slide, "Main Counselling" will be held in June every year and later Counselling will be held for "left over seats" in December every year.