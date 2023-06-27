A police team in Kota, Rajasthan rescued a 17-year-old engineering aspirant who had threatened his parents on the phone that he would take an "extreme step", officials informed today, June 27.

The boy was under a lot of pressure and was also experiencing homesickness, said the police. The teenager, who is a native of Bihar, is enrolled at a coaching centre for Engineering in Mahaveer Nagar, Kota, reports PTI.

On Sunday, June 25, the boy had called home and threatened to take an “extreme step”. Soon after that, the boy's father dialled the Childline Number.

Upon being informed about the situation by Childline Operators through the Police Control Room, personnel at Mahaveer Nagar police station lept into action and traced the boy to Rangbadi, Kota.

The rescue operation was concluded in 20 minutes.

Details of the case

According to Harveer Singh, an assistant sub-inspector who was part of the police team, the teen has been living in Kota for the past three months and is preparing for the engineering entrance examination. After feeling homesick, he returned to his native place about four days ago. The officer said that he was feeling tremendous pressure and was even speaking incoherently.

Upon being produced before the Child Welfare Committee, the boy was sent to a shelter home for counselling, until his family members reached Kota, Harveer Singh said. Yagya Singh Hada, the nodal officer for Childline, confirmed that the teen was handed over to his family members after counselling on Monday, June 26.

The City Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary felicitated the team in appreciation of their efforts in saving the boy’s life. The members of the team, which comprised Harveer Singh, constables Sabir Hussain, Vikram and Rajesh, and Pratap Singh of the cyber cell were also rewarded with a cash prize.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666