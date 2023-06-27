Here are new initiatives under anti-drug abuse campaign in Kerala schools | (Pic: EdexLive)

The Government of Kerala is planning to train school students to become peer counsellors in the fight against drug abuse. Under the guidance of professional counsellors and law enforcement agencies, peer counsellors will be able to get across the anti-drug message more effectively, believed General Education Minister V Sivankutty and will be able to identify and cater to cases related to drug abuse, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Students can volunteer to be peer counsellors.

The minister was speaking thus while delivering the inauguration address at SMV High School where he was attending the state-level initiative against drug abuse.

V Sivankutty reminded students of the consequences of drug abuse and urged them to create awareness regarding the same. The curriculum that schools follow would be revamped to include topics like awareness against drugs and psychotropic substances and their impact on the younger generation.

Schools will play host to reformed drug addicts who will share their real-life experiences plus programmes, presentations and classroom lectures will be organised as well. Posters, workshops and special assemblies are also part of the initiative.

Workshops for the parents are part of the campaign too, wherein, parents will be made aware of how children might fall prey to drug abuse. Awareness campaigns will also involve local bodies, police and excise departments.