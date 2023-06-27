The second mock seat allotment list for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government Engineering colleges was issued by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) today, on Tuesday, June 27.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains 2023 and JEE Advanced 2023 exams can check the JoSAA mock seat allotment second list on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

This list is based on choices exercised by candidates till 5 pm on June 26, said a report by Hindustan Times.

Online registrations, choice filling and locking for JoSAA counselling 2023 will end tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28. The seat allotment list is only indicative and will not be used for the actual admission process.

The first allotment list, which will be used for admissions, is scheduled to be out on Friday, June 30 at 10 am. The process ahead, which includes fee payment and document upload through virtual mode, is scheduled to be done by Tuesday, July 4.

This year, the JoSAA counselling will be completed in six rounds, followed by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) counselling for NIT+ seats.

For further information, eligible candidates can visit the official JoSAA website.