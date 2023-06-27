On Monday, June 26, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, gave away certificates to over 5,000 students hailing from Chennai-based government schools who were a part of the Students In Responsible Police Initiative scheme, also known as SIRPI. This scheme was initiated on September 14, 2022 by the Chennai City Police, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



While speaking on the occasion, the chief minister urged the young students to hold close all the values that they learnt during the programme.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister PK Sekarbabu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu participated in the event.

What is the scheme all about?

The SIRPI scheme involves 40 weeks of training including eight picnics and the objective is to ensure that students are made aware of the social responsibilities that they carry.

Activities carried out under the scheme

Under the same initiative, on March 11, students prepared over five lakh seed balls which were put to use by the forest department for plantation. On Saturday, June 24, students planted 5,000 saplings at Rani Mary College. Certificate was handed over by the Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records for their feat.