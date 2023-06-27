Workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, June 26, for staging a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The protest of the ABVP workers was against the Delhi government over the 'mismanagement' of coaching institutes in the national capital, reports ANI.

In an earlier incident on June 15, a fire broke out at a coaching centre building in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi resulting in at least 61 people being admitted to three hospitals, said an official statement from the ABVP.

The statement also mentions that at the time of the incident, around 200-250 students from different coaching centres were present in the buildings and attending the classes.

The Delhi High Court took suo moto cognizance of the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident on June 16, after it had taken note of the newspaper report and WhatsApp messages about the incident circulating on social media.

Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan comprised the vacation bench and took suo moto cognizance. The bench issued a notice to the Delhi Government, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and sought a response within two weeks. Likewise, the Delhi High Court also listed the matter before the bench of the Chief Justice on July 3.

The bench directed, "List this matter before a bench comprising the hon'ble chief justice for the appropriate order or direction on July 3."