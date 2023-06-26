Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has bridged the gap in education between the rich and the poor by improving government schools, today, June 26. He further promised to redevelop all schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the next five to seven years.

Kejriwal was speaking at the inauguration function of the Sarvodaya Co-ed school in Libaspur village, northeast Delhi. He even expressed that the school’s classrooms, labs, library and halls are far better than those in private schools in Delhi, reports PTI.

Talking about how public schools have transformed under his government, Kejriwal said, “Earlier, the condition of government schools in Delhi used to be terrible. Classes were held inside tents, ceilings of schools were broken. There were no toilets or facilities, not even drinking water. Poor families were compelled to send their children to such schools but the AAP government bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in education in Delhi.”

He added that the AAP government has been focusing on improving the quality of schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"We have started focusing on redeveloping MCD schools and it will take at least five to seven years. There are people who received good education but haven't got a job, we are focusing on that issue as well. We will prioritise creating job opportunities for the youth,” he said.