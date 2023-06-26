The online registrations for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test - 2023 (TS EAMCET 2023) first phase counselling have been started by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), today, on June 26.



The deadline for filling in basic information, paying the processing fee, slot booking, selecting helpline centres and choosing the date and time for certificate verification is July 5.



Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling through the official website, tseamcet.nic.in. The candidates are required to complete the application form and pay the counselling fee. The fee is Rs 1000 for General category candidates and Rs 500 for Scheduled Cast, Scheduled Tribe and for candidates with physical disabilities (PwD).

Certificate verification can be done between June 28 and July 6. Moreover, the schedule for exercising options is June 28 to July 8. Applicants can freeze their options on July 8, said a report by Hindustan Times.



The provisional allotment list will be out on or before July 12. Candidates selected in the first round of TS EAMCET counselling have to pay tuition fees and report for admission between July 12 and 19, the report added.



Interested candidates can visit the EAMCET counselling website for more details.



The TS EAMCET 2023 examination was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023 and the results were announced on May 25.