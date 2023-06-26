The latest data from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department showed that at least 1.3 lakh children dropped out of schools in the state. The survey, which was part of the out-of-school survey, showed that in Tiruchy, dropouts identified in the urban areas have outnumbered the dropouts in the rural areas, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

About 3,647 school children dropped out of schools in the Tiruchy district.

While the officials were of the opinion that the number was not surprising as the number used to fluctuate every year and last year (2022), it was a bit high as an implication of the prolonged shutdown of schools due to COVID. But the officials were skeptical of the startling difference in the number of dropouts between the rural and urban parts of the districts.

The data accessed by The New Indian Express revealed that around 1,926 dropouts out of the 3,647 were from the 12 education blocks, primarily identified to be rural areas. While 1,721 dropouts from just four education blocks were identified to be urban and peri-urban areas.

Numbers speak

Tiruchy (Urban) stands first with 667 dropouts, followed by Thiruverumbur with 461, Manachanallur with 335 and Tiruchy (West) with 257.

When a senior education department official in the district spoke of the stark difference in the numbers between the rural and urban areas, they were unclear about the numbers and they found it surprising too.

Speaking about the numbers, the official said, it would also contain potential dropouts who were absent from school for more than a month. "The general perception being that students from rural areas discontinue their education due to various reasons like forced marriages, labour and so on, is distorted with these numbers," he added.

Adding to this, the official said, the students in urban areas have got into a mindset that they could survive without education due to various factors, starting from mobile phones to increasing daily wage labour opportunities with the economic constraints adding on this as the major reason. "They are not aware of the consequences it causes in their life," he added.

However, the ratio of the students in rural and urban areas, which should be taken into consideration, has also been ruled out due to the high number of schools in rural areas compared to urban areas.

Another official, who did not want to be named, said, "Areas like Thuraiyur, Marungapuri considered as very rural areas, with a considerable population of tribes and nomads, have recorded comparatively lesser numbers than the rest of the areas."

As per the data, Thuraiyur had 97 and Marungapuri had 111 dropouts.

Thorough study needs to be done

Prince Ganjendra Babu, General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu, said that this was a new trend seen in the difference and considering this, a thorough study should be conducted to identify and address the issues.

"Departments like social welfare, child protection department should be included when handling such complex issues," he added.

Tiruchy district Collector, M Pradeep Kumar said that the major difference seen could be because of the migration of the students due to various reasons and most of the dropouts would probably be rejoining in schools they shift, while the rest should be identified.

"With the assistance of NGOs and various other departments, we are monitoring the students who dropout and steps are taken to re-enroll them," he added.