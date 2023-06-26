The student's colleagues found his body after he didn't come out of his hostel since Saturday evening | Pic: EdexLive

A third-year medical student of Vishwa Bharathi Medical College was found dead in his hostel room in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. The police found his body today, June 26.

The victim, Dentepurthi Lokesh, 22, allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, June 24 at around 10 pm in his hostel room at Penchikalapadu village, say the police. Penchikalapadu is located around 25 km from Kurnool, where the medical college is located. Lokesh hadn't come out of his room and that's when his friends and colleagues decided to check up on him. When they went to his room, they found his dead body.

“We are not sure why he hanged himself. He stays alone in his room and used a bedsheet to die by suicide,” a police official told PTI.

The police are investigating the case from all possible angles in order to check for any other issues that might have triggered the student into taking this extreme step.

According to Lokesh's father, Brahmananda Rao, Lokesh did not face any issues and he was not sure what might have led his son to take such an extreme decision of ending his life.

Lokesh, a native of Kavali in the Nellore district, was a bright student who cleared the first two years of the MBBS course with distinction.

Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation into the youngster’s death.