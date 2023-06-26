This campaign, conducted by the School Education Department of the state, will be held till July 31

The Director of School Education of Telangana is to launch a Patanotsavam (Reading campaign) today, June 26, in order to inculcate the habit of reading among students. The School Education Department also issued a set of guidelines for this programme.

This campaign, which aims to help children both read and learn and ensure that no child is left behind, will run till July 31, reports The New Indian Express.

Details of the reading programme

In this programme, students are encouraged to read textbooks, storybooks, news magazines and other reading material appropriate to their reading levels. For example, Class I students will be made to read simple and multiplication words, while Class II students will be made to read two-syllable words and sentences fluently. From Class III grade onwards, students will be introduced to reading storybooks, children's literature and news magazines, along with the reading material in their curriculum.

To accelerate these goals, the programme suggests two key strategies. Firstly, every subject teacher should dedicate 10 minutes of their classes to reading the lesson they are teaching. Secondly, there should be a dedicated period for reading library books, during which, students can read storybooks together.

During the library periods, students should read books in their mother tongue for three days, and storybooks in English for three days during the week. Reading in teams and pairs must be encouraged, and the students must be given assistance whenever they need it, as per the campaign.

Children should also be allowed to take books from the library to their homes, in order to promote home study. Additionally, competitions around these reading sessions must also be held every Saturday to foster a spirit of competition and motivation among the children.

Schools will establish reading committees to better facilitate the implementation of reading sessions. At the primary level, a committee consisting of five children will be formed, while each class from Class VI to IX will have its own library committee.