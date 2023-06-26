On Sunday, June 25, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin ordered that a statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh, a full-size one, will be set up on the premises of the Presidency College campus in Chennai.

As stated in a report by The New Indian Express, the Chief Minister gave the direction for the installation on the birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister VP Singh on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary.

These orders from the chief minister were a response to the requests that had come in from the alumni and staff members of the Presidency College located in Triplicane, Chennai.

It may be recalled that on April 20, 2023, the chief minister announced that under rule 110, a statue would be erected in Chennai to honour the former Prime Minister VP Singh.

Beacon for social justice

On Sunday, June 25, the chief minister paid his homage to the former Prime Minister who held office from December 2, 1989 to November 10, 1990. MK Stalin said that VP Singh was forever dedicated to uplifting the backward classes. Singh was a champion of social justice, being assertive about the fact that reservation is our right. It may be noted that VP Singh was the only royalty to hold the post of prime minister.

"May his thoughts continue to guide us towards a brighter and more equitable future," said the chief minister.