Accepting the request of its Manipur counterpart, the Madhya Pradesh government is now going to allow students from the northeastern state to submit their documents for college admissions in offline mode, as the internet bans in a few violent-hit areas prevented them from submitting them online, an official said on Sunday, June 25.

Both the states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The MP Higher Education department asked all private and government colleges to accept admission forms in offline mode from Manipuri students, says a circular issued on Saturday, June 24, the official revealed.

"All admissions to MP colleges are conducted online. Every year, students from Manipur take admission to colleges of MP but this time around they were facing trouble for the want of internet connection after violence erupted there in the first week of May," he said.

Among these students, are also sportspersons from Manipur, who wish to enrol in sports academies in MP and wish to pursue educational courses alongside, he added.

Nagaland comes forward too

In a similar show of support, last week, the Nagaland Board of Education directed schools to give admission up to Class VIII to children from families displaced by the violence, without the students having to produce documents from the schools they previously studied in.

Manipur has been hit by violence between the Metei and Kuki communities since May 3. More than 100 people have died so far.