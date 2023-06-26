A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur and the Nagpur district authorities on Sunday, 25 June, in order to formalise the district's development strategy, an official said.

Signatories of the MoU are Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur and Dr Vipin Itankar, Nagpur Collector, reports PTI. The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Divisional Commissioner Vijayalaxmi Bidari, said a press release from IIM Nagpur.

Activities undertaken

According to the press release, IIM Nagpur is to help develop guidelines that would assist the collector to form action plans and strategies that attract global investments to Nagpur. These strategies, the release further said, could help turn Nagpur into a “preferred destination for investments for the corporate world.”

This will be done by enhancing capacities, identifying opportunities and leveraging technologies and scientific and historical data – resulting in the devolution of funds, functionaries and functions, the IIM Nagpur release added.

"Nagpur district is projected to be a catalyst in achieving economic growth and contributing to the goal of Maharashtra to achieve the objective of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2027," it said.

The press release also calls for a cohesive approach to be able to move beyond the conventional allocation and monitoring of budgets, as well as the need to better focus on concerted efforts and synergise coordination of the results to achieve a collaborative approach, specific to the district's needs.

Thus, IIM Nagpur will serve as a consultant to Nagpur’s district administration, assisting in the development of action plans and strategies as well as the identification and notification of policy lapses that might be harmful to the growth strategy of the district.