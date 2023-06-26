The students were growing marijuana in rented apartments, with LED lights for artificial sunlight. | Pic: Edex Live

Karnataka police arrested five medical students in Shivamogga, Karnataka, on the charges of cultivating and peddling marijuana on Saturday, in two separate cases, stated a report by PTI.

They also said that three among the arrested were allegedly involved in the indoor cultivation of cannabis in a rented house.

Police arrested two people from Vijayapura and Ballari on Friday, June 23, and seized 466 grams of marijuana and a few other banned items worth Rs 20,000.

The police action came following a piece of clear information that the accused, who lived in a rented house at Hale Gurupura, were selling marijuana to the locals.

The other incident in Bengaluru

In another incident, the police picked up three people during a raid on Saturday, June 24, in a rented house in Shivaganga Layout in Bengaluru.

According to the police, one of the accused from Tamil Nadu was growing marijuana in a room by creating artificial sunlight inside a tent, using special bulbs. He allegedly learnt everything about marijuana cultivation through the internet and bought the seeds online.

About 223 grams of dry marijuana worth Rs 5,800, 1.53 kg of fresh marijuana, 10 grams of ‘charas’, marijuana seeds, marijuana powder, and cannabis oil were seized by the police – along with an electronic weighing machine, exhaust fan, six table fans, two stabilisers, three LED lights, hookah pipes, pots and Rs 19,000.

A case has been registered against the youngsters under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said. They are also investigating to find out whether they were distributing marijuana in their home state and towns as well.