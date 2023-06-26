The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has invited direct admissions into its undergraduate (UG) courses for candidates who have secured first rank in PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Math) or PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) in their respective board exams.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms via the institute's official website, bitsadmission.com.

The offer is available for Class XII board toppers only and the last date to apply is Saturday, July 15 up to 5 pm. All candidates seeking direct admission are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000, said a report by Hindustan Times.

First-rank holders from the PCM stream will be considered for admission to all integrated courses in BITS Pilani, the institute said, while the first-rank holders from PCB will be considered for admission to the BPharmacy programme alone.

Other candidates who wish to take admission into BITS are required to appear for its entrance test, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT).



Here are a few simple steps to apply for direct admission into BITS:



1) Register via the official website, bitsadmission.com, to create login credentials



2) Enter your Class X and XII subject-wise marks



3) Fill your programme preference as per the eligibility criteria laid down by the institute



4) Upload required documents including photo, signature, Class X mark sheet, Class XII mark sheet and certificate of extracurricular activities, if any



5) Pay the requisite application fee and submit the application form