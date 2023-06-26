The victim's father accused the BHU student of kidnapping him on June 8. | Pic: Edex Live

Three people have been arrested today, June 26, by the Varanasi Police in Uttar Pradesh in connection to the murder of Devansh Yadav, whose body was found in Chandauli a month ago.

The three accused, who were nabbed by the police, include a female student of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), her boyfriend and his friend, reports IANS.

According to the Police, the accused have been identified as Anushka Tiwari, a student of BHU, her partner Rahul Seth, and a car driver Shadab Alam. The accused confessed to having killed Devansh during the interrogation, says the police. Devansh had been reported missing since May 26.

A missing complaint was lodged by Ram Kishore Yadav, Devansh’s father at the Bhelupur police station on May 29. However, Devansh could not be traced till June 7.

Ram Kishore lodged another complaint on June 8. This time, he filed a complaint against Anushka and her father, with the allegation that his son was kidnapped by them. The police subsequently registered Ram Kishore’s case under the relevant sections and launched an official investigation.

Ram Kishore works as a school teacher at a village in the Farrukhabad district. Devansh is his only son.

The trio is currently under interrogation by the police, as the latter is trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime