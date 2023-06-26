The members of the student group, the All India Students' Association (AISA), urged the department of higher education in Tamil Nadu to look into the admissions being conducted for government-aided colleges across the state, stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In a press statement that was put out by the student group, AISA District Organiser R Devaraj, stated that the government-aided colleges in the state were collecting very high fees from the students. It also pointed out that one such government-aided college in Madurai had recently collected fees higher than the fees that have been fixed by the government. This was despite the fact that the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate had directed the college to return the excess fee that was collected, the press statement mentioned.

The press release even stated that though the Government of Tamil Nadu announced additional seats for government and government-aided colleges of the state, this particular college had actually reduced the number of students being admitted to Economics, Physics and Mathematics.

R Devaraj urged the department of higher education officials to look into the admissions of government-aided colleges closely including their fee structure, enrollment ratio and the roster system being followed.