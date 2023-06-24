Teachers who were employed on a contractual basis staged a sit-in protest in front of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy's residence. The contract teachers employed in twelve universities across Telangana submitted an appeal for regularisation to the Education Minister on Friday, June 23, as per The New Indian Express.



The appeal to the minister was presented by the Osmania University Contract Teachers Joint Action Committee. They stated that the state government had already regularised the services of contract degree, polytechnic and junior college lecturers.



It was also pointed out by the committee that the required qualifications for a degree and the assigned polytechnic lectures should align with the UGC - AICTE (University Grants Commission - All India Council for Technical Education) norms, just like those for university teachers. They also highlighted that their situation falls under the purview of G.0.Ms.No16, Finance (HRM-I) Department, dated 26 February 2016, which pertains to service regularisation.



To support their claim for regularisation, the committee provided several instances and cases, including the Umadevi Vs State of Karnataka case, as well as references from other states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal, Mysore, Manipur, Punjab and Delhi.



The contract teachers are also demanding equity in their employment status in comparison to others and are urging the state government to consider their plea for regularisation.