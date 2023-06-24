Scholarships of up to USD 8400 can be availed by students of Hyderabad and the same is being offered by St Francis College (SFC), New York.

Today, June 24, in collaboration with University Hub, an admission drive will be conducted and based on spot admissions, students will be offered various streams like engineering, healthcare, management, accounting and psychology.

Via this initiative, already, more than 700 students have enrolled. Those who are interested can call or drop a WhatsApp message at 6387149133 for further assistance.

"It is important to note that a significant percentage (40-50%) of students studying in the US for higher education do not complete the course they initially enrolled in. Many students face difficulties due to transferring to different universities in an attempt to reduce the cost of their education. Therefore, it is crucial for students and their families to be fully aware of the admission process, the universities/colleges they are considering, and other relevant aspects," said Dr Gale Gibson Gayle, the Dean of Graduate Education and Professional Studies.

Dr Gayle encouraged students to speak to representatives, zero in on their entry and get the required I-20 documents, as this can prove to be challenging for students.