Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy affirmed that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has restored recognition for the Puducherry government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on Friday, June 23, as per PTI reports.



The college came under scrutiny when officials alleged that the college does not have the minimum required faculty members and resident doctors. Also, the college lacks Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) and surveillance cameras that are mandatory.



The status of the college was restored after it rectified the deficiencies that the NMC had pointed out while declining the continuation of its recognition on May 26.



CM Rangasamy addressed the reporters virtually that the dean of the institution had appealed to the NMC that the deficiencies it had pointed out with respect to the faculty and the functioning of cameras installed in the college were rectified. After considering the dean's representation, NMC informed his government on Friday that the recognition of the college has been restored.



The Chief Minister also added that after the restoration of recognition, IGMCRI would admit 150 students to the first MBBS course in the current academic year (2023-2024). The chief minister also assured that the government would upgrade the facilities in the college.



"We have also decided to admit students to the nursing course in the college on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination this year," he added.



A release said that three privately-run medical colleges would also admit 239 students under the government quota to the first MBBS course during the 2023-2024 academic year.