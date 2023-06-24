The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the recently published Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, that were released earlier this month.

In a notice released on NMC’s official website on Friday, June 23, the commission said that the new regulations have been "withdrawn and cancelled with immediate effect."

The regulations were published on June 12 for MBBS students which were to be implemented in the coming academic session.

About GMER 2023

The new regulations brought several changes in the admission, counselling and academic process for medical education in India. It also covered CBME (Competency-Based Medical Education) curriculum, admissions under the disability category, choice-based credit courses, mandatory internships, faculty-training programmes, student welfare and several other aspects.

As per GMER 2023, students pursuing their MBBS needed to conclude their course within nine years from the day of admission. Also, the students were to get just four chances to clear their first year.

The regulations also talked about common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical educational institutions in India. This will be done based on the merit list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG).

While these regulations have been withdrawn by the NMC, the commission is expected to release new regulations soon.