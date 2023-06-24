The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared NIOS Public Exam Result 2023 for Class XII. Candidates who have appeared for the Senior Secondary examination can check their results through the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in and also on results.nios.ac.in.

Steps to check Class XII results:

1. Visit the official website nios.ac.in

2. On the home page, click on the result link

3. A new page opens on

4. Results link will appear on the screen

5. Click on the new page

6. Enter the required details

7. Click on submit

8. Check the results

9. Download for future reference



To recall, the public examination was conducted in April/ May 2023. As per the schedule released by the institute earlier, Class X and XII public exams at Indian exam centres were scheduled for April 6 to May 8, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) provides opportunities to interested learners by making available courses/programmes of study through open and distance learning (ODL) mode.





The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November,1989 as an autonomous organisation in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary level.