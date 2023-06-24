The National Medical Commission (NMC) will be conducting a webinar regarding the new National Exit Test (NExT) on Tuesday, June 27 for all medical colleges and final-year MBBS students.

In an internal notice issued to all the medical colleges in India by the NMC, the colleges have been directed to join the webinar and make suitable arrangements for final-year MBBS students and faculty members to join the same.

NMC Chairman Suresh Chandra Sharma will be addressing the webinar on Friday at 2.30 pm. A link has been shared for the webinar.

The webinar has been arranged in order to remove apprehensions and stress built around the proposed examination, the notice said.

“All medical colleges are requested to join the webinar through the link provided below one hour prior to the actual scheduled timing at 1:30 PM on 27 June and make suitable arrangements in their lecture hall with proper audio-video. The webinar is to be attended by all final year MBBS students along with the faculty and only single login is permitted from each medical college,” the document added further.

The NMC has also urged all medical colleges to join the link for a mock run on June 26 at 2.30 pm to check for any technical glitches before the webinar.