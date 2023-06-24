The annual examinations for Classes V and VIII, which were earlier scrapped, have been again reintroduced by the Maharashtra Government.



The reintroduction of the rule will allow schools to detain students if they fail to clear these exams in their second attempt, an official said, stated a PTI report.



A notification was issued by the state School Education Department and it has been implemented to this effect on Friday, June 23, which comes in the backdrop of the Centre amending the Right to Education (RTE) Act that had no failure detention till Class VIII.



Under the Right To Education (RTE) Act 2009, schools could not detain any student until Class VIII as per the no-detention policy.



The notification said that the annual examination will be held at the end of the academic year of Classes V and VIII and if the child fails to pass the examination, additional guidance will be provided to the students and a re-examination will be held in two months of the last exam.



But if the child fails to clear the re-examination, then he or she will be held back in the same Class, it said.



It, however, made it clear that no student will be expelled from the school till the completion of elementary education. The amendment made to the RTE in 2019 empowered states to reintroduce exams and detain students if they failed to clear exams.