Former Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader, Nikhil Thomas, a resident of Kottayam, was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday, June 24. According to sources, Thomas is accused of forging his degree certificates.



The accused has been absconding for the past five days, but later, was caught and taken into police custody from the KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus depot in Kottayam. Nikhil was taken to Kayamkulam police station in Alappuzha district, reports IANS.



What's the case against the former SFI leader?

The case against Nikhil Thomas is that he allegedly produced a fake degree certificate from Kalinga University for getting PG admission at MSM College, Kayamkulam. It is also said that he did not pass the course and submitted a fake certificate to get admission into the PG Course. Nikhil Thomas was expelled from the party earlier this week.



The Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) had earlier declared to stage statewide protests alleging delay in action against him.



The statement issued by the organisation has stated that after the release of the news against him and his act of producing a fake degree certificate had surfaced, he was immediately ordered to keep away from all units of SFI.



SFI speaks up

SFI said in a statement that they have sought an explanation from him regarding his act but whatever he had said was seemingly misleading and affected the name of the organisation.



They add, "Among the certificates that he gave SFI could only check the eligibility certificate of him provided by Kerala University. While checking the eligibility certificate, we found that the Kerala University eligibility certificate was original."



In a statement, SFI State Secretary PM Arsho and State President K Anusree said that the party had concerns as to how Nikhil Thomas could complete his studies at Kalinga University as a regular student and raised this concern with the media as well. They have also issued warnings to other members from engaging in such nefarious activities with assistance from mafia groups.



"He has been removed from the primary membership of SFI," they said.