The dream of 13 students, selected from various government universities of Karnataka, to fly to the United Kingdom (UK) will come true on June 26, Monday. This is happening as a part of a partnership between the Government of Karnataka and the UK, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Dr MC Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, met the students on Friday, June 23.

"This interdisciplinary competition with the University of Dundee will provide students with an opportunity to work in interdisciplinary teams and learn global best practices and imbibe a new culture. We appreciate the British Council's role in the collaboration, a positive step towards strengthening Karnataka-UK relations. This also highlights the consistent efforts of the government to come up with a long-term plan for higher education in the state," said the minister.

Where are the students from?

Gulbarga University

University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE)

University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru

The students will be going to Dundee and this is part of the partnership between the University of Dundee and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). This is a collaborative project between the institutes and it will encourage students to be a part of research-based competition.

From the universities, various student teams were invited for a training programme of four months. This training programme concluded in June. Now, the students will be travelling to the UK to present their research.

Here are the research projects

For the same, students have been segregated into teams. The student team from UAS worked on coming up with a low-cost solar-based automatic irrigation system, specifically for remote areas in the state.

As an alternative to diesel, students at UVCE recycled cooling and plastic oil. The team from Gulbarga University looked at the antimicrobial resistance patterns in a local tribal population in Kalaburagi.