A tripartite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) and two industry partners, namely —Tata Electronics and Maxbyte, an Industry 4.0 global solutions provider, and in the presence of Higher Education Secretary Dr D Karthikeyan, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



Industry 4.0, an initiative by the TN Education Department signed these memoranda of understanding which involves starting a new diploma course on Digital Manufacturing Technologies - Earn While Learn Mode and offering training to four government college students in centres of excellence to make them industry ready.



The DoTE will develop a diploma course on Digital Manufacturing Technologies - Earn While Learn Model with the Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL), an industry-ready curriculum, with the required approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and offer the same to students through polytechnics in the state.



What is the programme?

There will be three months of classroom sessions and succeeding it will be a nine-month job at the TEPL plant. TEPL will also provide support for faculty training to upgrade their knowledge of digital and smart manufacturing.



DoTE will also develop or modify the existing diploma courses considering the skill development course at TEPL for the third year of the diploma programme. The modalities for modification of the curriculum incorporating one-year training at TEPL will jointly be discussed and finalised by DoTE and TEPL for implementation with effect from the academic year 2024-25.



The second MoU that was signed with the company, Maxbyte, involves setting up four centres of excellence for Industry 4.0 which could also be used by the students and faculty of Government College of Engineering, Tirunelveli; Government College of Engineering, Salem; Government College of Engineering, Trichy; and Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, Vellore.



The company will also assist DoTE with improving the curricula of polytechnic and engineering subjects in production and will provide additional technical inputs.



The MoUs were signed by Dr T G Vinay, Director, Directorate of Technical Education; Vishnu V, Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu and Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Electronics, and Surendran D, Chief Autonomous Officer.