The Indian students going to Canada are mostly ignorant of Canadian Laws, according to the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) and hence, they are increasingly becoming victims of violence. The office is also taking up the matter with the immigration minister to address the problem, reports IANS.



Murarilal Thapliyal, President of the oldest Indo-Canadian organisation said that rampant ignorance is prevalent among these students coming from India. He adds, "They (students) are dying in road accidents and drowning in ponds because they don't know/heed local laws. They are falling victim to depression and some committing suicide because they don't know whom to turn to it."



He also said that since it is the agent doing the paperwork hence, they are devoid of any knowledge required about Canadian laws and rules.



"The Indo-Canada Chamber is urging the immigration minister to add an acknowledgement form to admission forms for students. Indian students coming to Canada and their parents must sign an acknowledgement form, saying that they have read basic Canadian laws and that they know the consequences of their violation," says Murarilal.



He says that the acknowledgement that is offered to them should be a precondition for admission to Canadian colleges.



"We want all Canadian colleges to open counters at airports to provide post-landing services to these students. Each student must get a 10-get booklet about Canadian laws and rules — do's and don'ts at public places, consequences of violating traffic rules and not paying rents, emergency numbers in case they feel unsafe/have stress issues, NGO and consulate phone numbers," says the ICCC president.



He says that any student who will be found violating the acknowledgement later should be deported immediately without any opportunities to call for a plea.



A lawyer by profession, Murarilal says he is distressed to see a spurt in the number of cases of Indian students not paying rent and failing to vacate premises. He also adds that due to this behaviour of the students, a lot of resentment has risen in the community.