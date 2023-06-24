In Raidurgam, Hyderabad, a woman hanged her teenage daughter to death and after that, she took her own life on Friday, June 23. The reason behind this act is yet to be ascertained.

As per the police, the deceased, B Alivelu (40), and her daughter, B Lasya (14), were banished by her husband, Sadanadam, before taking the extreme step. Sadanadam was unemployed and had remained so for a long time, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The police were informed by Sadanadam that the wife gave him Rs 5,000 and asked them to visit the Yadagirigutta temple. Also, their son, Manikanta, mentioned that he watched his mother and sister burning their clothes and when he tried to question them about the same, they told him that he wouldn't understand as he is too young.

The wife sent her husband away, put her son to sleep, hung her daughter and ensured she was dead and after all this, she hanged herself too.

The investigation started as a case has been registered by the police.

If you are feeling depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666