A couple who was cheating youngsters with promises of enrolling them for medical studies in Ukraine was arrested by the crime branch police in Erode, Tamil Nadu. They siphoned over Rs 14 lakh from youngsters, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Currently, the police are in search of the couple's son, who is a doctor.

Velusamy (52) and his wife Dhanalakshmi (50), hailing from Ellapalayam in Erode, are the accused.

The back story

A farmer and milk producer, hailing from Kavindapadi in Erode, Saminathan supplied milk to Aavin and wanted his son Kaviyarasu to be a doctor, which was the son's dream as well. This was 2018 and at that time, both Saminathan and Dhanalakshmi (the accused) were working at Aavin. Saminathan and Dhanalakshmi were introduced and it was found that Dhanalakshmi's son, Johith, was pursuing his medical education in the Ukraine.

Saminathan approached Dhanalakshmi for enrolling his son Kaviyarasu, who was not confident about passing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, to a medical university in Ukraine. Dhanalakshmi promised that she will help Kaviyarasu enroll in a Ukraine medical institute via her son.

"Along with Kaviyarasu, his friend Naveen also wanted to pursue medical studies in Ukraine. For this, in 2018, a sum of Rs 14.96 lakh was given to Velusamy. After that, Johith came back to India and took Kaviyarasu and Naveen to Ukraine. But both were not enrolled in medical studies in Ukraine. Instead, Johith kept them in his house for a long time and would delay the admissions by giving excuses. Kaviyarasu and Naveen, who were suspicious of this, escaped from there within a few days with the help of other Tamil Nadu students and came to India," police added.



When Saminathan asked for his money back from the couple, they refused and delayed the payback for over three years.

Complaint filed

Saminathan filed a complaint with the Erode District Crime Branch last week. The couple was arrested on Thursday, June 22. Johith, the couple's son, has concluded his medical education and is now absconding, the police officer informed.