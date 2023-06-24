After the viral video of a girl being assaulted by a boy at a Bengaluru Montessori school started doing the rounds of social media, the Bengaluru police directed the state Education Department to probe the incident.

The parents of the girls refused to file a complaint against the authorities of the school after speaking to them, informed the Bengaluru police. The police also said that after the incident they did start to investigate the matter.

Now, the police say that they will approach the Department of Education to launch an investigation, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Officers of the Subramanyapura Police Station told The New Indian Express, "A two-and-a-half-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy are involved in the incident. According to school authorities, an attendant had left them alone for a few minutes as two other kids had to be taken to the washroom. Other attendants were either busy or on sick leave. Due to this, the parents decided not to file a complaint. So, we will not be investigating the matter."

The education department will gauge if any action needs to be initiated against the authorities of the school.

What had happened?

On Wednesday, June 21, the girl came back home and that's when her parents noted the bruises and bite marks on her hands. The parents visited the school and saw the CCTV footage.

The video soon went viral and the outrage was mostly around how the authorities and attendants just left the kids alone.

The authorities at the Montessori school have refused to comment on the incident.