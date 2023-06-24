The All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) will be launching a nationwide protest on Friday, June 30, to challenge the insufficient fellowship hike.

On Thursday, June 22, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) announced a hike in research fellowship hike for Junior Research Fellows (JRF), Senior Research Fellows (SRF) and Research Associates (RAs) after several representations and protests by the researchers.

However, the researchers are dismayed with the fellowship hike saying that a hike of 20 per cent does not match with the rate of inflation and their daily living cost. The scholars had demanded a hike of 60 per cent.

“This is a symbolic protest to show DST and the government that they cannot impose this hike on us as per their will. When we met DST to discuss the impending hike, they said that the hike will be as per our expectations but did not disclose any amount. We are ready to negotiate, we are ready to have an open discussion but there has to be mutual consent in this matter. We do not accept the current hike,” expressed Dr Lal Chandra Vishwakarma, President, AIRSA.

AIRSA said that most research institutions across India will be taking part in the nationwide protest on Friday. Earlier, the association had organised a protest to demand a fellowship hike in February where students from about 40-50 research institutions took part.

The association had written a letter to the DST on June 22, the day the hike was announced, asking for an urgent meeting to discuss the matter. In the letter, AIRSA also wrote that they will launch a peaceful protest if the DST does not respond to their demands.

“We have reached out to many research institutes and will make sure that the protest happens in every state,” Vishwakarma added

The researchers had been protesting for over 10 months demanding a hike in research fellowship before it was announced by the DST. The association had also met the DST secretary earlier this month to highlight their concerns.