An FIR has been registered against a 35-year-old teacher of a private school at Kadugodi in Whitefield for beating a Class IV student, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, June 21, after the boy returned home from school with bluish marks on his face and body. When his mother questioned him, he revealed that he was allegedly beaten up by his teacher.

Immediately, the boy's parents, who are also teachers, rushed to the school and complained to the principal. The parents, who watched the CCTV footage of the classroom, found that the teacher had beaten their son 43 times. The school reportedly terminated the services of the social science teacher after the incident.

The boy was allegedly beaten up on Wednesday between 9.15 am and 9.40 am. After a complaint was filed by the boy's father, the Kadugodi police registered a case against the teacher.

Complaint filed

“The teacher has been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer.

The boy's younger sister also studies in the same school. Two days before the incident, the teacher called the boy's parents to inform them that his homework was incomplete. The parents, in turn, sent a note asking the teacher to ensure that their son made note of his homework in his diary. It is said that this communication between the teacher and parents created a problem for the boy.

The father and school's headmaster speak

When contacted, the boy’s father said being a lecturer himself he knows that there will be discipline issues with few students and teachers initiate corrective steps. “We saw the CCTV footage. The teacher, after going through our note, started beating my son for almost 30 minutes. She beat him 43 times. When we went to the school to complain, the management said that the services of the teacher have been terminated. Not satisfied with the school’s response, I filed a complaint against the teacher,” he said.

When contacted, the school’s headmaster said, “The services of the teacher have been terminated. We are aware of the police complaint filed by the student's father against the teacher. The CCTV footage confirms the assault on the student.”